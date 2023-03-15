  • Wednesday, 15th March, 2023

News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting, Administers Oath to Reappointed  ICPC Board Members 

Nigeria | 58 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja. 

The meeting held at the Council Chambers was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and some Ministers.    

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, President Buhari administered oath of office on

seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences (ICPC). 

The members include Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) (Katsina State), Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State).

Others are Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

See photos

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.