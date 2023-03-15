I Will Build, Improve on Tambuwal Legacies, Says Umar





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The governorship candidate of the People Democratic party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Saidu Umar, has assured the people of the state that if given the opportunity to govern the state, he would sustain and improve on the footprints of the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Umar stated this in an interaction with Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), state correspondent chapel.

He added that if he emerged as the governor of the state, he would run an open-door government where everybody would have a sense of belonging.

Umar noted that democracy is a government of the people by the people for the people, hence the need to engage and consult for the people’s inputs before formulating or implementing any policy that will have direct bearing on them.

“Despite that we have conservative culture and customs to uphold, we will tap developmental knowledge from those states that are doing well in terms of development,” he stated.

The PDP candidate promised that he would improve on internally generated revenue of the state without over burdening the tax payers.

Umar promised to evolve strategies that would bring about an increase in the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for speedy development if elected.

He, however, he added that if elected, he would make a deliberate effort for an urban renewal scheme to attract both local and foreign investors.

According to him, “Part of the policies and programmes of the incoming government is to improve on the state IGR to enable it establish developmental growth.

“Other areas that would be top on the agenda of government within the first year in office is to reduce to the barest minimum youths restiveness by building and reviving moribund factories to accommodate unemployed youths.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the state NUJ correspondent chapel, Mallam Habibu Harisu, expressed preparedness of journalists to support any candidate that plans to make the necessary impact on the lives of the people of Sokoto State and by extension, journalists in the state.