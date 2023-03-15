Guber Polls: Kwara APC Tasks INEC on Logistics Challenges

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly polls slated for next Saturday, the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the challenges of logistics that slowed down the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, the party, however, commended the efforts of the electoral umpire, especially its professional handling of the process.

He said: “We are convinced that the INEC would have conducted some reviews of the last election to identify areas where it has to do better in the coming and future polls.

“We feel especially compelled to call on the INEC to address the late arrival of its officials and materials to various polling units. Equally important is the rampant incident of insufficient electoral materials, including the ink.”

Aro also said: “Similarly, we want to urge the electoral body to be very vigilant in its use of various electronic platforms.

“Of particular concern is the information at our disposal that the opposition party has perfected plans to hack into INEC portals to manipulate the process to its advantage.

“This is what the PDP is now banking on to re-impose an expired political dynasty on the state after its total rejection by the people of Kwara State. We therefore call for absolute vigilance.

“As a professional body, we are certain that the INEC must have discovered some other things that should be improved upon, and we hope to see such improvements on Saturday.

“All said, we commend the body for its exemplary conduct during the last election, and we seek a better outing on Saturday.”