Edo APC Accuses Obaseki of Recruiting Thugs, for Assembly Poll

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state had procured military and police uniforms, arms and ammunitions, for both the Edo State Security Network (Vigilante) and members of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) under the leadership of the newly election state chairman of the union, Mr. Odion Olaye, with a view to disrupting the House of Assembly elections slated for this Saturday.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Benin City, the state capital, chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (Rtd), urged the state Police Command and other security agencies to remain vigilant so as to prevent the state government from using troublemakers to make the state ungovernable and to avoid a backlash from these criminals.

“In 2019, the enthusiastic people of Edo State profoundly expressed their desire to have a well regulated system of administration that shall continually endure the golden legacies of governance in the state and consequently, elected into the Edo State House of Assembly 24 members elect under the platform of APC.

“The people were very expectant and indeed hoping that, with the House of Assembly populated by men with robust knowledge, governance will be moderated in a very vivid, lucid and on a pedestal of Eldorado.

“No, Governor Obaseki did not only truncate these noble idea, but also denied the 14 members elect and their constituents the realisation of these democratic dividends by not inaugurating them as members of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“As at date, Edo is the only state without a functional legislature. March 18, 2023 is therefore seen by many Edo citizens as a golden opportunity to rewrite history of governance in the state and make the government accountable to Edo People,” he stated.

He claimed Obaseki, having been aware of his rejection and that of his party the PDP by Edo people, had embarked on clandestine and ill moves to truncate and cause mayhem before, during and after the elections particularly, in Edo South and Edo Central Senatorial Districts of the state.