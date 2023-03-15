Dogara’s Bid to Make Himself Bauchi Godfather, Failed Ambition, Says Ex-Aides





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Some aides of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, have said efforts being made to crown himself godfather in Bauchi politics is a failed ambition on arrival.

Speaking to some select journalists in Bauchi, yesterday, on behalf of others, Babaji Ayuba Gobbiya said they dissociated themselves from the antics of the former speaker in the political space of the state.

“We dissociate ourselves from the antics of Dogara Yakubu, and we want to categorically inform the citizens of Bauchi State that what Dogara is doing is nothing but an exhibition of frustration and failed ambition to be the godfather of Bauchi State politics,” they said.

The former aides, therefore, called on the people of the state to come out en mass and vote for Governor Bala Mohammed on March 18th, maintaining that the tremendous successes recorded across the state by the governor should not be allowed to be derailed by anyone.

Presenting the text titled, “The unrealistic sojourn of Rt. Hon Dogara Yakubu in establishing himself as a godfather in Bauchi State politics”, Babaji said the former speaker, who only visited the state three times in four years since 2019 was not in the picture of the laudable developmental projects and Programmes executed by the Mohammed-led administration.

According to them, their reaction followed the recent happenings and antecedents that clouded politics in Bauchi State that has generated some barrages of reactions and counter reactions on recent accusations raised by the former speaker on Mohammed.

While describing the Ex-speaker as a lost but found son of Bauchi, the aides declared all the allegations raised against Mohammed null and void.

“They are nothing more than fanning a campaign of hate, division and unfounded propaganda. In case Rt. Hon. Dogara Yakubu is not aware, let us bring it as a reminder that the road him and his APC cohorts followed through Burga, Kundak to Duguri, is one major project of Kaura, which we believe they had smooth and enjoyable transit to Duguri,” Babaji said.