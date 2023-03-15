  • Wednesday, 15th March, 2023

Delta Governorship Candidates Debate on ARISE News Channel Today

Breaking

Five leading contestants for the seat of Governor of Delta State will today lock horns in a  debate being organised by  ARISE News Channel at 7.00 pm.  The programme  that will run for 2 hours 30 minutes and will feature  Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Chief Great Ogboru of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Deacon Ken Pela of the Labour Party; Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborewvori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chief Kenneht Gbagi of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The candidates are expected to   tell Deltans their various plans regarding Delta’s economy, security, education,  healthcare among others.

The Delta Governorship debate  is expected to  help the electorate make the right choice of w ho to lead  them in the next four years

ARISE News is reputed for organizing world-class political debates for political office seekers. It successful did that  for presidential leading  candidates before the election that held on February 25, 2023.

