Civil Defence Arrest Father, Son for Allegedly Inflicting Injuries on Daughter over Theft of N2,000 in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Nigeria and Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested a father and his son for allegedly inflicting serious injuries on his daughter, Sukura Suleiman, in Ilorin for allegedly stealing N2,000.

The two suspects, according to THISDAY checks, were arrested at their residence in Ile Oniponmo, Ayelabowo in Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin.

It was gathered that the victim was also said to have been brutalised by her sister.

The ugly situation, it was learnt, led the residents of the area to inform the gender unit of the civil defence for urgent attention.

Based on this information, the gender unit of the civil defence was said to have swung into action and arrested the father and son on the alleged brutalisation of the victim.

When contacted, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Muhammed Tukur Ibrahim, who confirmed the development, ordered the arrest of the victim’s father and brother over their alleged role in the attack.

Ibrahim urged residents of the state to be more vigilant and report any criminal act or security threat in their communities.

He assured the state of the Command’s readiness to respond to any security threat, and therefore said the two suspects would be arraigned after investigation into the attack.