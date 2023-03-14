Timi Frank Urges Presidency, Others to Caution Wike over Inciting Comments

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, yesterday called on the presidency, leaders of thought across the country and the security agencies to urgently caution Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to desist from making inciting remarks on the recent presidential election.

Specifically, Frank urged Nigerian leaders to rein in the governor and prevent him from igniting political crisis between the northern and the southern regions of the country by his public inflammatory statements.

The activist contended that Wike was playing dangerous politics and that if not quickly checked , it could worsen an already bad situation as far as the recent conduct of the presidential election is concerned.

In a statement released in Abuja, Frank further alleged that Wike’s recent ‘doublespeak’ in public statements on Peter Obi had shown that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate was not genuinely in the race to win the presidency.

Frank contended that Obi was used by forces known to Wike to play a spoilers game against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the north from winning the presidency.

He recalled that Wike called Obi his hero concerning the just-concluded presidential election, noting that he openly worked and delivered Rivers State for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu during the election.

According to Frank, Obi was good for a ‘spoiling’ role but not for presidency as portrayed by Wike’s statements.

The former APC spokesman accused Wike of celebrating a ‘fraudulent and controversial’ presidential election victory as if the south had just defeated the north, hence the need to call him to order.

“I am using this medium to call on the presidency, religious leaders, all the elders and leaders of thought, and the security agencies to call Wike to order before he ignites a political crisis between the north and the south, even as most Nigerians are still bitter about the outcome of the presidential election which has been adjudged to be massively rigged.

“It’s on record that since Wike lost his presidential bid to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who is more experienced than him, the bitter Rivers state governor had put on the garment of hate against the north while hiding under the toga of a southern presidency.

“If truly Wike meant what he said in public that Obi is his hero of the last presidential election, he should have campaigned and openly supported him but to the contrary, acting like a chameleon, Wike mobilised support for Tinubu of the APC.

” Wike is celebrating a fraudulent and illegal victory, not only against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar or the PDP but against the north as if the south has defeated the north which is dangerous for our fragile democracy,” Frank argued.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, added that Wike’s comments also confirmed that the poll was rigged.

” Wike has also confirmed the rigging of the controversial presidential election by saying that they had an agreement before the election that anywhere Tinubu of APC comes first, Obi of LP should come second and vice-versa.

“I, however, call on the north to hold Wike and his likes responsible who conspired to manipulate the controversial presidential election against the PDP presidential candidate,” he noted.