Osun Plans Education Summit , Says Gov

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Determined to change educational directions in Osun State, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday said he would soon hold an educational summit where all stakeholders would brainstorm to reposition “the worst system in the state.”

Adeleke, who stated this at the presentation of instructional materials to students of secondary schools in the state at the government office, said the summit would enable him to submit the Imole Education Agenda with a view to fast-tracking the implementation process.

He stressed that his aim was to ensure an education system that’s in tune with the demands of the 21st century.

According to the governor, “I welcome you warmly to this event which focuses on direct empowerment of our student population.

“Our students stand for the future of the state. How we treat them will tell us what our society will look like tomorrow.”

He noted that: “The state of education in Osun State indeed demands urgent attention from the government. From primary to secondary schools, the infrastructure is in bad condition. The three areas that affect learning are in need of urgent reforms. The learning environment, the teaching aids, and teachers’ welfare are all issues our government is looking into.

“The above conditions are complicated by parental economic conditions, the breakdown of family value system and the increasing law and order challenges in the society. The worst is the bad educational policy and lack of political will under the previous administration. The result is that Osun State is placed 34th or so on the national examination rating index.

“Our administration is determined to change the situation for the better. To that end, we have a comprehensive education sector reform agenda. We will soon hold an educational summit where all stakeholders will brainstorm. The summit will enable me to submit the Imole Education Agenda with a view to fast-tracking the implementation process. Our aim is to ensure an education system in tune with the demands of the 21st century.”

Adeleke added: “Specifically, our government is resolved to improve the learning environment, empower the teachers and provide learning aids. I have a very ambitious target for this sector. The ultimate goal is to improve the educational rating of Osun State from the present 34th position to between first and 10th position.”

He positioned that part of the reason for failure at national examinations is lack of familiarity with computer systems, as majority of students are not able to use computers until a few days before their examinations.

The governor said unfortunately, most examinations are now computer-based. Upgrading students’ computer skills is therefore one of the major goals of my administration.

Adeleke, however, directed the Ministry of Education to clean up and re-open the nine computer centres located in selected schools across the nine federal constituencies in the state.

He recalled that the facilities in those centres are rotten away, and he must put them to good use for the betterment of education system in the state.

The governor called on both the Ministries of Education, and Science and

Innovation to study the possibility of introducing tablets into the senior secondary school level, saying such will address the increasing cost of book purchase and also enhance the state readiness for e-learning.