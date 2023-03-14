OAU Postpones Resumption Date

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Consequent upon the postponement of the gubernatorial and states’ Houses of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU) has notified the general public, particularly students, that the resumption of academic activities earlier scheduled for March 15, 2023, has been shifted to Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Consequently, students are expected back on campus on Monday, March 20, 2023, and would resume academic activities accordingly.

In a statement that was signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo by the Image-maker of the OAU, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, said that the management, however, wished students a safe trip back to the campus.