Medical Examination Proved Forceful Penetration, Witness 

An Ikeja High Court was last Tuesday, informed of how one Prophet Olushola Akinsipe allegedly defiled a 13-year-old visually-impaired girl, on the pretext of praying for her.

A Medical Doctor, Mrs Sekinat Oredoyin, a Public Health Physician with Yaba Local Council Development Area, and led in evidence by State Counsel, Mr Michael Adewoye, told the court that the Victim/Survivor presented herself for medical examination alongside her father, on December 12, 2020.

According to her, the Survivor narrated how the Defendant, the Pastor of Power of the Home Deliverance Ministry, had forceful sexual intercourse with her on five different occasions.

She said: “The Survivor and her father were referred from Owutu Police Station. They came into the Facility about 2.36 p.m., and the survivor complained of forceful penetration.

“The Survivor is a visually-impaired child, and her father took her to the Defendant for deliverance.

“She said the Defendant gave her an unknown substance to drink, and after that, she could not remember anything, but she was able to narrate to her father after he discovered a brownish discharge under her pants and interrogated her”, she said.

The witness further told the court that the Survivor had hyper pigmentation around her face and some marks on her waist, which the survivor told her resulted from injuries she sustained during the deliverance.

“The Survivor said that the Defendant beat her with banana leaves during the deliverance, and also scrubbed her back with salt.

“The medical examination findings were in keeping with forceful vagina penetration.

“The blood samples showed that the pregnancy test was negative, but because of the sore on her body, I directed her to Domestic Sexual Violence Agency for counselling.

“At that time, she was depressed as she believed that she was the one that killed her mother, and she was made to believe that her father was not progressing because of her.

“I concluded my report and sent it back to the Police”, she said.

While being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Mr Boladale Obafemi, the witness told the court that the medical report was scanned on her phone, and she did not take samples of the sore she saw on the Survivor’s body for examination. She further told the court that she had never met the Defendant, and she did not request to get the DNA samples of the Defendant from the Pooice to match with the Survivor’s.

The Defendant is facing a three-count charge of defilement, indecent treatment of a child and trial by ordeal.

The offences contravene Sections 128(b), 135 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case until April 17, for continuation of trial.