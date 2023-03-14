Kwara LP, PDP Form Alliance, Adopt PDP Guber Candidate, Yaman





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of March 18 poll, the leadership of Labour Party (LP) in Kwara State has formed alliance and adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Yaman Abdullahi, in the election in other to provide the best alternative for the people of the state.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin yesterday at the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the state LP governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, Masambo Abubakar, said the development would also assist the two parties to form unity government after the poll.

According to him, “The LP in Kwara State has decided to align political forces and work together with the PDP in the March 18 governorship elections in the state in the hope of forming a unity government after the governorship election victory.

“The union is expected to birth a collective dream for a prosperous Kwara State.”

The LP standard bearer, who said the present All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had performed below expectations, added that it could not “deliver that Greater Kwara of our dream.

“Therefore, having seen the situation in our dear state so far, my supporters and I, including my political structure, have decided to align our ambition with a party that represents greater prospect to form a unity government and birth a working Kwara State in order to rescue our today as well as our tomorrow from further decadence.

“Today, I’m combining efforts with the PDP and Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman to birth our collective dream for a prosperous Kwara State.

“It is my conviction that my personal ambition cannot be bigger than a collective opportunity to provide an all-inclusive governance, which my party and I will be part of.

“I hereby call on our esteem supporters across board in all local government areas and wards to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullah Shuaib Yaman, because we have both decided to work together as a team to provide the true leadership needed to make Kwara a greater state, which is in tandem with my aspiration as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state.

“Meanwhile, as we work to form a unity government with the PDP in the state, our party remains committed to getting back the mandate of our leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as he continues to fight for justice in the court.”