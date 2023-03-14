I Was Urged to Vie for Governor by Rivers Electorate, LP Candidate





From Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in Rivers State, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, has stated that her interest to run for the March 18, 2023 election, was birthed after some electorate in the state persuaded her to contest for the position.

Mrs Itubo disclosed this yesterday, in a chat with journalists at her campaign office in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the allegation by Governor Nyesom Wike that her action stalled his response to the plights of the civil servants in the state, the guber candidate and immediate past chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) defended that she had always campaigned for the welfare of the workers in Rivers.

She said: “As the immediate past chairman of NLC, I stood my ground, and refused to compromise, but fought hard, for the rights and privileges of workers. I fought the government, with regards to pension and gratuity.

I also fought the government on the issue of workers’ promotion, allowances, among others. I confronted the government concerning workers’ recruitment, dividends of what workers’environment should look like”, she explained.

According to the LP standard bearer, “I even went out of the way to campaign against and protest federal government’s arbitrary increase in the petroleum pump price. I am an activist and people know me for what I stand.

“Rivers electorates have implicit confidence in me, and I make bold to tell you that, the masses urged me to come for this position. I have no political Godfather, nobody, nor financier bankrolls to fund our activities, but to God be the glory, some people still come here to support what we are doing, because of the trust they have in me.

“When I am elected, I will ensure that all gratuities and pensions are paid to the latter, within the first 100 days in office. I will ensure every worker is promoted to the appropriate level, and as well embark on massive recruitment.”

Mrs Itubo assured that, her led government hopefully will embark on massive recruitment, regretted that the state public institutions, including education, health, others are having shortage of manpower.

Speaking on the recent challenges bedeviling the party in the state, Itubo said they have credible party agents for the various polling units in the state who will not betray them.