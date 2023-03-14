House Extends Plenary Resumption by One Week

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has extended its plenary resumption by one week due to the upcoming gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 18.

The governorship election, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, was postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by one week, to enable the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

The Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, who announced the postponement of the plenary’s resumption via a notice sent to all the members, said: “This is to inform all honourable members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. as against the March 14 earlier announced.

“This change is intended to allow members to partake in the rescheduled gubernatorial elections. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”