Gulf Brokers Expands to Nigeria



…offers localized services

Gulf Brokers Limited, multiple award-winning broker and one of the world’s largest investment companies, has entered the Nigerian market. It provides support to local clients directly in their mother tongue.



According to a statement, it was noted that the company is aware of the need for locally available services when trading financial assets.



The statement also noted that the company is constantly striving to develop its business activities in numerous countries around the world, where Gulf Brokers Limited is regulated under the license by Financial Services Authority.



The Financial Analyst of Gulf Brokers Limited, Syam KP said: “Our efforts to bring the best products to our clients was fructified by the ‘Best Broker Mobile Application’ award at the prestigious tradersratings.com event held in December, thus, adding to the variety of awards appreciating reliability and quality of our services. We definitely don’t stop there. We are constantly striving to move forward and keep up with innovations in order to provide our clients with the best services.”



He also stated that people simply want to trade from anywhere and have their markets in sight at all times, while pointing out that the mobile way of life has already fully taken over the world of online investing and trading financial assets.



Continuing, Syam KP added: “Our company operates in multiple languages and I am happy we were recently able to add Nigeria to our portfolio. As we believe in localization and human touch while providing sophisticated digital services, we serve our customers in their language and make them feel at home, hence our global presence with offices around the world.”



The statement further explained that clients of Gulf Brokers can choose from over 1000 trading instruments, in addition to physical shares, they can also find a range of Contract For Difference (CFD) instruments on offer, which also allow the use of leverage.