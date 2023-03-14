Guber Poll: LP House Member-elect Calls for Massive Votes for Candidates Nationwide

Sunday Okobi

The newly elected Labour Party (LP) member for the Federal House of Representatives from Idemili North and South constituency of Anambra State, Hon Uche Harris Okonkwo, has urged all members of ‘Obidients’ movement in Nigeria to once again troop out in higher numbers next Saturday to vote for all LP candidates in the governorship and House of Assembly polls across the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, appealing to all supporters of the Obi-Datti movement and the LP not to be downcast, he said: “Now more than ever, we must stand up to stand out as winners, not fixers or connivers, because our presidential candidate and LP need to be proved to all as the true conscience of our country and liberation.”

Reinforcing the critical urgency to come out more than they did in the presidential election, he continued: “Let me make it even clearer that good governance for speedy prosperity for you and me is only realistic and better impacted at the grassroots, which are the states and of course the local governments. So, a vote for Labour Party candidates in this vital election on Saturday is your evident affirmation to be connected to your primary development centres as a constitutional right for a bonded thriving nationhood.

“Please let’s come out forcefully as pioneers of our movement to resiliently assert your role in history by rejecting the desperate mafia schemes of them that count you as articles to be bought than humans to be loved and protected.”

Commenting further on the position of his party, and its presidential candidate’s rejection of the results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Okonkwo clarified that: “Nigerians are already aware that in terms of correcting abused political processes and illicit institutional electoral brigandage, Peter Obi is as accomplished as no other in this country. His records are there, verified and acknowledged. He has the best original copy of obedience to the rule of law, faith in the adjudication of our courts, and patience to retrieve what is grabbed unlawfully from popular mandate.

“He has been triumphant thus far, and our best energy must be to support a bondage breaker like him.”

The LP poster boy said the intimidations “must not scare us, nor the weakening of spirits be accommodated, because those using these notorious tools already know we are stronger, hence they remain blind to our resolve to clean their mess, neat and permanent.“I take this opportunity to once again thank the gracious people of Idemili North and South for their special confidence reposed in me in the last elections, and I reassure them and our nation, that the desires of the youths remain inclusively best, that our country be governed by competence, character, capacity and compassion.