Gov Yahaya’s Desperation, Threat to Peaceful Elections in Gombe, Says Barde’s Aide

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Campaign Council of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has declared that recent happenings in the state, barely five days to the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections have shown that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is desperately seeking a re-election by all means outside democratic settings.

The council has said the PDP therefore, was drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser, elections observers and other concerned stakeholders that Inuwa Yahaya had taken his re-election bid to a dangerous path of do-or-die which was not a practice that should be encouraged.

According to the Spokesman of the Council, Junaid Usman, “In a leaked audio, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya was heard discussing the following plans and confirmation that: the Inspector General of Policehas deployed a whole unit of Mobile Police (comprising over 60 officers of the NPF under the command of ACP KHAN USMAN SALIHU) to intimidate and harass voters to bring him to power.”

He further stated that,”Threatening to remove / transfer the Commander of 301 Artillery of the Nigerian Army in Gombe who is clearly trying to ensure peace in Gombe. Possible by pass of BVAS machine to compromise the elections.”

The Aide opined that, “This, if not addressed, could breach the prevailing peace in the state, cause chaos as well as scuttle elections which President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians and the international community will be conducted peacefully and the outcome credible and reflect the wish of the people.”

According to him,”From the look of things, Gov Inuwa, having fallen out with the people, is assiduously working to force himself on the people through rigging, vote-buying, using violence to scare the people from coming out to vote amongst other anti-democratic measures.”

Usman added that,”This is also to call the national leadership of the Police and other security agencies to focus on Gombe State as the Governor’s attempt to force his way back to power may cost the state its peace if all plans being initiated by APC were allowed to be implemented.”

Junaidu Usman Abubakar who is the PDP Deputy Director General On Media, Atiku/Danbarde Campaign Management Council, Gombe State, stated that,”The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial candidate in Gombe, Muhammad Jibrin Barde’s unstoppable rising popularity has been a serious cause of concern for the ruling APC-led government in the state.”

According to him, “Barde has done his homework and the people of Gombe are now resolute on returning PDP to power having tasted the bad governance of APC in Gombe State.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had earlier raised alarm of plans to embark on a smear campaign against the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who is also the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

According to a press statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, the planned smear campaign was by members of the opposition political parties in the state.

He stated in the statement that, “It has come to the attention of the Gombe State APC Campaign Council, that, some unscrupulous elements in the opposition in the state have concluded plans to come up with concerted smear campaigns against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is the governorship candidate of our party, in the coming days.”

He concluded stating that, “This is to also caution those planning such evil to shelve their plot as the people of Gombe are solidly behind Governor Inuwa Yahaya and will give him a second mandate on Saturday, March 18, In Sha Allah.