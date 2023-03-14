Ex- House Member Predicts Victory of  Kwara  Gov for Second Term

Ahead of March 18 poll, a former member of the House of Representatives and 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, has predicted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will coast to electoral victory in view of his outstanding performances in office in the last three and half years.

Mustapha disclosed this in Ilorin yesterday while speaking with journalists on the sideline of his 60th birthday special prayers.

He said he and other progressives in the state would support AbdulRazaq to emerge victorious at the election, noting that the governor merits a second term because of the giant strides of his administration in all sectors.

According to him, “We are going to support the governor to emerge victorious at the poll and by the grace of God he will win the election with landslide.

“After he has completed his second tenure there must be realignment of forces. That is what some of us are advocating”.

He added: “I urge Kwarans to vote for APC, my party in the forthcoming election. I told some Peoples Demo- cratic Party (PDP) friends to come and vote for us.”

He hinted about his intention to retire from active politics, saying that it was time to allow young people to lead while he and the like-minds offer guidance and direction for them.

Mustapha also disclosed that, part of his plan was to become a community leader and statesman, who would only focus on helping the needy and vulnerable people in the society.

He said: “I think people like us should resign and take the back seats; allow the young ones to take possession. We will guide them and they lead us and we will be able to use what God has given us to help the needy.

“I want to be a community leader. I want to retire to Ilorin. I told my children that in the next 10 years, I don’t want to run around again. At 70, I don’t want to be in Abuja or Lagos. I want to be in Ilorin, sit down, listen to people and try to help them. That is my desire and prayer”, he said.