Customers Win Big at ‘LAPO XPress Savings Promo’

Sunday Ehigiator

No fewer than 101 customers, spread across LAPO Microfinance Bank branches nationwide, won big in various cash measures, including a star prize of N500,000, at the just concluded LAPO Xpress Savings Promo draws, held over the weekend, at the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

The LAPO Xpress Savings Promo was launched on November 21, 2022, and was run for three months, with new customers expected to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly to qualify to win a star prize of N500,000 or N20,000 consolation prize.

During the raffle draw held over the weekend, a trader, based in Yola, Adamawa State, Sherifat Haruna, won the star Prize of N500,000, as hundred other customers, randomly selected during the draws from different parts of the country, won N20,000 each.

Speaking with THISDAY about the promo, the Project Lead and Head of Corporate Planning, LAPO, Dorcas Thorpe, said, “LAPO Xpress Save and Win Promo is for our LAPO Xpress Savings account which we launched mid-last year.

“The promo itself was launched on November 21, to run for three months. Within those three months, customers were expected to save at least N10,000 monthly each month to stand a chance to win some cash prizes.

“The prizes included a Star Price of N500,000, and 170 other customers will win N20,000 each as consolation prizes. So we run the promo up until February 21 this year, and then we have just done the raffle draw in March.

“So far, our target was to mobilise over N500 million and to reach as many as 200,000 new customers with this promo. However we were able to get 43, 000 customers with over N160 million mobilised within this period.”

Also speaking with THISDAY, the Head of Corporate Strategy, LAPO, Abel Ovenseri, said, the promo “further reinforces that LAPO is a global brand and the fact that we are very careful with what we put out there.

“If we commit to our client, we try as much as possible to follow through. Like you saw today, even though we didn’t get the required target number of 170 customers to meet up with the conditions, we still went ahead to make sure this event was held.”