Court of Appeal Reposts Its Justices

The Court of Appeal has released new postings, for Justices under it. The posting, spanning the all divisions of the appellate court, took effect from March 7, but the Justices are expected to resume at their new divisions on or before March 14, 2023.

A copy of the posting letter, dated March 7, and signed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice M.B Dongban- Memsem CFR, JP, showed that the Lagos Division had seven Justices, with Justice J. O. Bada as Presiding Justice (PJ). Other members of the Lagos division include Justices O. F. Ogbuinya, O. A. Otisi, F. O. Oho, A. S. Umar, A. M. Bayero, and M. I. Sirajo.

Kaduna Division with four Justices, has Justice C. N. Uwa as PJ and Justices Audi Wambai, M. B. Idris, and M. S. Hassan as members, according to the letter.

The postings letter further shows Ibadan Division has Justice M. A. Adumein as PJ, and Justices Yargata Nimpar, Gabriel Kolawole, and A. B. Mohammed as members.

For Enugu Division, Justice U. I. Ndukwe-Anyanwu is PJ, with Justices J. O. K. Oyewole and J. E. Ekanem as members.

Similarly, Justice T. N. Orji-Abadua was posted as PJ of the Benin Division, with Justices F. O. Akinbami and S. O. Nwaka-Gbagi as members.

In Jos Division, Justice T. Y. Hassan is PJ, while Justices I. A. Andenyangtso, J. G. Abundaga, and Olasumbo Goodluck are members.

The Port Harcourt Division has Justice J. S. Ikyegh as PJ, while Justices S. T. Hussein, F. A. Ojo, and A. Waziri are members.

Abuja Division with seven Justices, is to be presided over by Justice H. S. Tsammani. Other Justices in the division include Justices S. J. Adah, P. O. Ige, O. E. Williams-Dawodu, U. A. Ogakwu, M. Mustapha, and D. Z. Senchi.

For the Calabar Division, Justice R. C. Agbo is PJ while the two members are Justices H. A. Barka and B. B. Aliyu. Ilorin which has three Justices, is presided by Justice O. A. Belgore and two other Justices, Bitrus Sanga and K. I. Amadi as members.

Similarly, three Justices were posted to the Owerri Division, which would be presided over by Justice J. H. Sankey, with Justices O. A. Adefope-Okojie and S. A. Bola as members.

Sokoto Division with four Justices, is presided by Justice M. L. Shuaibu, with members including Justices R. M. Abdullahi, Ebiowei Tobi, and A. M. Talba.

The Yola Division has four Justices with Justice I. O. Akeju as PJ, and the trio of Justices, H. A. Abiru, P. O. Affen, and M. L. Abubakar as members.

Justice C. E. Nwosi-Iheme is the PJ of Ekiti Division with A. M. Lamido and O. A. Adegbehingbe as members. Akure Division, with three Justices, is presided by Justice O. F. Omoleye, while other members are Justices I. Jombo-Ofo and Y. A. Bashir.

The Makurdi Division is presided by Justice M. A. Danjuma, while members include Justices B. A. Georgewill and I. W. Jauro.

The Asaba Division has Justice Tunde Awotoye as PJ and Justices U. Onyemenam, M. O. Bolaji-Yusuf, and A. O. Obaseki-Adejumo as members.

Justice O. O. Daniel-Kalio is posted as PJ for Awka Division, with Justices P. A. Mahmoud and B. I. Gafai as members.

The Gombe Division has Justice A. A. B. Gumel as PJ, and Justices J. Y. Tukur, M. Danjuma, and A. I. Banjoko as members.

The Kano Division has Justice Ita Mbaba as PJ, while Justices B. M. Ugo and U. A. Musale are members.

A breakdown of the postings revealed that, a total of 20 PJs were posted across the six geopolitical zones.

While three Justices were posted to the North-Central, the North-East two, North-West three, five were posted to South-East, three to the South-South, and four to the South-West.