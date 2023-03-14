Buhari, NFF, IMC, Others Mourn Former Falcons Coach, Ismaila Mabo 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the family of a former Chief Coach of the Super Falcons, Ismaila Abubakar Mabo, who died early hours of Monday aged 78 years.

The President, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, joined the family in mourning the loss of their husband and father, popularly known as Ismaila Mabo Nakande, who was a seasoned football manager, credited to have worked with and managed some of the best talented female players in Nigeria’s football history.

President believed that Mabo’s legacy will live on in the players and the coaches that came in contact with him during his career, as well as the young athletes that will draw inspiration from his managerial abilities in the years to come.

President Buhari prayed that the memory of the departed will be a blessing to those who mourn.

In its condolence message, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mabo.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, said yesterday that the death of the former footballer and coach was a great loss to the Nigerian football family.

“The death of Pa Ismaila Mabo came to me as a huge shock. Again, we have lost a great man and an accomplished trainer-of-trainers in the Nigeria Football fraternity, and my heart goes out to his immediate family and the other loved ones he has left behind.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Interim Management Committee (IMC), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, on behalf of the 20 NPFL clubs commiserated with the NFF and the people of Plateau State on the demise of the veteran Coach Mabo.

“We received the news of his death this morning and considers it as a great loss not only to his immediate family, sports in Plateau State, but Nigeria as a whole in view of his pathfinding contributions to the establishment and overall development of women football in the country and Africa at large,” observed the IMC chieftain.