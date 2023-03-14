Borno LP Guber Candidate Alleges Plot to Turn Saturday’s Poll to Battlefield

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Labour Party governorship candidate in Borno State, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, has raised the alarm over what he described as unhealthy and toxic, the campaign pattern being deployed by the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who is also the APC governorship candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

He, however, appealed to President Muhammedu Bubari and relevant security gencies to ensure the full protection of lives and property in the coming elections by ensuring that there was a credible election, devoid of manipulations and violence.

Mshelia raised the alarm during a media briefing at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat, Abuja, yesterday, saying Zulum and his likes in the APC were rattled by the outcome of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, which saw the Labour Party sweeping as many as 12 states across the country.

Mshelia, who is also the CEO of West-Link Airlines, said he strongly condemned incitingstatements deployed by the governor, which could breed unimaginable consequences, something a governor should not be seen promoting.

He said he joined the race, because of his desire to elevate the quality of lives of Borno citizens and also to develop the human resources of the state, to make the state more peaceful, progressive and sustainable.

“During his (Zulum) campaign in Biu, Southern Borno, which happens to be my zone, the governor was publicly inciting the citizens to take to violence should the APC candidates lose at the polls.

“Prof. Zulum who spoke in Hausa Language said at the campaign that, ‘during the forthcoming elections, we are voting for governorship. Stand up and make sure our votes are high. Let’s also have all the nine seats in the State House of Assembly in Southern Borno. I don’t want anyone of them to lose.

“I am the governor; I have apologised to everyone in this zone. But I will like to tell you something, only God gives power. I don’t have the capability to give power. But I swear, in my capacity, I won’t leave anyone that will insult the traditional leaders to get into the House of Assembly. God gives power but if God gives them power, ‘Biri Mini, Kare Jini’.

“I strongly condemn this statement as electoral violence can breed unimaginable consequences and a governor should not be seen to promote election violence. I am peace loving and I have been running my campaigns based on real issues and not issuing threats to opposition parties like the governor has done.

“The clandestine agenda of some agents of political instability have perfected plans to turn the forth coming elections to a battlefield and are just waiting to unleash violence. They think, this is the only way to railroad themselves into victory. They must be stopped.”