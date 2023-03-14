Aggrieved Abia APC Members Embrace Unity, Pledge to Work for Emenike’s Poll Victory

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The March 18 governorship/state assembly election has continued to draw closer members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia as hitherto aggrieved members have seen the neèd to unite behind the party’s governorship candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Across several local governments in Abia South zone, leaders of the dissident groups Tuesday announced they have collapsed their parallel structures to join hands with the party’s governorship candidate, Emenike.

The local government and ward executives of the hitherto factional groups made good their intentions to return to the Abia APC family and were received by Emenike and the state Chairman of the party, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu.

The governorship candidate, who made whistle stop visits to the groups at Aba North/Aba South local governments as well as Obingwa local government, commended them for coming back to the party fold.

In a communique signed by all the ward chairmen in Aba South Local Government, the aggrieved party members under the aegis of integrity group, comprising factional ward chairmen and other executives said that thy have resolved to embrace unity.

They pledged “to work harmoniously to ensure the sucess of the party in the forthcoming governorship/state assembly elections”, adding that “the interest of the party is paramount and supercedes any personal interest.”

While welcoming the estranged party members back, Emenike assured them that their status as members of Abia APC has not diminished in any form.

The governorship candidate and leader of Abia APC further assured the returnee party members that he is “willing and capable of being father to all members.”

He said that after rescuing Abia by winning the March 18 governorship poll, “my next energy will be geared towards the development of Abia.”

“We are all APC members. What unites us is greater than what divides us,” he said, adding, “I want all of us to forget the past disagreements in the party and let us work together for the interest of our party.”