Tinubu, Shettima, Others Arrive for APC Leadership Meeting with N’Assembly Members-elect 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice-President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, have arrived the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, venue of the meeting between the national leadership of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its National Assembly members-elect.

Tinubu arrived at 2.35pm shortly after Shettima, who came in at about 2.10pm.

The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, as well as the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, have also arrived for the ‘crucial’ meeting holding at the instance of the leadership of the ruling party.

Most of the 57 senators-elect and 160 House of Representatives members-elect are already seated in the hall awaiting the commencement of the meeting.

Details later…