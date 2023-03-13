  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

Super Falcons Coach, Ismaila Mabo, is Dead

Former Nigerian International and Super Falcons Chief Coach, Alhaji Isma’ila Mabo, is dead. 

Family sources confirmed he died in early hours of Monday in Jos, aged 78. 

Amongst some of the football personalities that paid tributes to Mabo include former NFA General Secretary, Ahmed Sani Toro. The Yeriman Toro prayed Allah to  grant the former gaffer eternal rest. 

Mabo was born on July 15, 1944. He was Super Falcons coach from 1999 to 2002.

He was the head coach of the Nigerian women’s national team at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2000 Summer Olympics and 2004 Summer Olympics.

He led Nigeria to the quarter-final of the World Cup, the team’s best record ever at the global women’s football at USA ’99.

