Sule: I’ve Raised Nasarawa’s Annual IGR to N20bn

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, at the weekend said he has raised the annual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state from N7.1 billion to over N20 billion.

The governor made the disclosure in Lafia at a media parley, adding that the development has led to the payment of workers’ salaries without allocation from the federal government.

“I have raised the annual IGR of Nasarawa State from N7.1 billion to over N20 billion and as such, we can now pay salaries of our workers for months even without allocation from federal government.”

According to Sule, “hitherto, the state had been purely a civil service state which only got resources from the federation accounts. Before I became the governor in 2019, Nasarawa State was not getting any revenue from industries because there was none.

“Today I can tell you that the significant amount of our revenue is from the various industries we have attracted, that are operating in different Local Government Areas of the state.”

Sule highlighted some of the industries to include: Olam Rice in Doma LGA, Dangote Sugar Refinery – Awe LGA, Flour Mill Nigeria PLC and Azman Rice Farm both – Toto LGA, and the Gudi Marble Industry in Akwanga LGA.

“More than 30 per cent of the Marble being sold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – Abuja today is from Nasarawa State,” he added.

In the agricultural sector, the governor maintained that his administration had constructed so many rural roads that were facilitating easy transportation of people and farm produce from rural communities to urban centres.

“We have also invested hugely in security to ensure that farmers and herders go about thier economic activities without any fear of being attacked,” Sule stated.