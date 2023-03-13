OPPO Showcases Future Smart Lifestyles with Innovations at MWC 2023

Emma Okonji

OPPO has showcased its first Wi-Fi router, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, and other technical breakthroughs in the fields of chips, health, AR, exploring more possibilities for future smart lifestyles.

OPPO showcased a range of its latest innovative technologies at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC2023) in Barcelona, Spain.

During the event, OPPO showed a selection of flagship devices including the pocketable OPPO Find N2 Flip. It also introduced a number of industry-leading innovations based on its four Smart Initiatives – smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning, such as OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, OHealth H1 family health monitor, OPPO Air Glass 2 and more. By delivering enhanced, connected experiences through these virtuous innovations, OPPO is reinforcing its position as a future-focused company that seeks to unlock new possibilities for smart living.

President of Overseas Sales and Service of OPPO, Billy Zhang, said: “As the world’s fourth largest mobile phone brand, OPPO has showcased a series of innovations at MWC23, from folding flagship phones to the latest technology behind the Internet of Experience. By bringing new technology breakthroughs to market, we are unlocking new possibilities for smart living to better serve our users worldwide.”

Based on its four internal Smart Initiatives, OPPO has brought a number of technology breakthroughs to the event, providing more ways to empower smart, connected experiences in the future.