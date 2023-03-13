Melaye Mocks Tinubu, Obi, Says Legal Team Doesn’t Represent United Nigeria

*In Taraba, PDP guber candidate says it’s no retreat, no surrender

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

One of the presidential spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Senator Dino Melaye, has mocked the President-elect, Bola Tinubuand the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi over the membership of their legal team, saying it didn’t represent the unity of Nigeria.



In their various announcements by Tinubu and Obi, Melaye said it was tainted by ethnic bias except Atiku’s legal team, which has the configuration representations of a united Nigeria.



In Atiku’s legal team led by Chief Joe Gadzama (SAN), other members included Chris Uche (SAN), Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others were Goddy Uche (SAN), Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN), the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN), O. M. Atoyebi, (SAN), Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).



However, Obi’s legal team has at least twelve Senior Advocates of Nigeria, some of whom were Dr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN; Chief Awa Kalu, SAN; Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN; P.I.N. Ikwueto, SAN; Chief Ben Anyachebe, SAN; S.T. Hon, SAN; Arthur Obi Okafor, SAN; Ik Ezechukwu, SAN; J.S. Okutepa, SAN; Dr Mrs Valerie Azinge, SAN; Emeka Okpoko, SAN; and Alex Ejesieme, SAN.



On his part, Tinubu constituted a 13-man legal team to defend his mandate as the president-elect led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), while others were Ahmad El-marzuq, Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniji.



In his latest tweet on Sunday, Melaye said the legal teams of both leaders did not portray the list as representing the unity and diversity of the nation.

“Atiku Abubakar’s legal team is the only Presidential legal team that cut across the six geopolitical zones. He is a unifier in all ramifications. Tinubu’s legal team 80% Oduduwa and Obi’s is 100% Biafra. This is a reflection of the hearts of the candidates”, Melaye stated, stressing that Atiku was the only one with a legal team that cut across the six geopolitical zones in the country.



Meanwhile, candidate of the PDP in the rescheduled governorship election, Lt Col Agbu Kefas (rtd), has expressed optimism that the party would retain power given the dominance of the party in the just concluded presidential and national assembly polls



According to him, the PDP has done a lot and would continue to strive to take Taraba State to the promised land.

“Our great party, the PDP will continue to shine. There’s no vacancy for the opposition in Taraba because we have done well and we promise to do more as we take the state to the promised land. Our determination to retain power come Saturday March 11, 2023 is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. Our theme is moving forward and as you can see, we are already surging ahead in the poll,” he said.