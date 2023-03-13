Food Security: Coalition Seeks to Deepen Gender, Tech -inclined Farming

James Emejo in Abuja

A coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has called for gender-friendly and technologically inclined farming practices to safeguard food security in the country.

They specifically stressed the need to deepen gender-friendly innovations in the agricultural ecosystem for female farmers, adding that those not technologically inclined and relevant would likely be relegated.

Addressing female farmers during a training programme in Abuja, the coalition including Centre for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID), Development Initiative For Community Enhancement (DICE), Senema Productions; INCLUD; and Small Women Farmers’ Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON) warned that sidelining women in agriculture could be costly in terms of food security.

Executive Director, DICE, Bosede Akinbolusere, said the theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day, “Embrace Equity Community Dialogue; Gender-Friendly Agricultural Innovations and Technology” remained inclusive, adding that all women must be carried along.

Executive Director, Senema Productions Limited, Senami Ohiomokhare said some of the conversations point to the fact that no one can do without technology in this 21st century.

She said, “Needless to say, even at the level of these women, they can take pictures of their products when they harvest and share them with people. They can be taught how to use these things.”

