  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

FirstBank Commits to Creating Enabling Environment for Women 

Business | 46 mins ago
Dr. Adesola Adeduntan

Nume Ekeghe

The Chief Executive Officer, of FirstBank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan has reiterated that it remains committed to creating an enabling environment that allows women to thrive and succeed.

Adeduntan stated this during the FirstBank Women Network 2023 International Women’s Day event themed “Embrace Equity’’ in Lagos recently.

Adeduntan stated that the bank has always been deliberate in ensuring its work environment allows women to thrive and be the best they can be which was what birthed the FirstBank Women Network in March 2019.

He said: “The single objective is and remains creating an enabling environment that allows our ladies to blossom, thrive and be the best they can be such that they can contribute their own quota to achieving the bank’s vision of being the African bank of first choice. Clearly without the women’s contribution, that vision will be unattainable.”

Delivering a keynote address, the President, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Andrew Alli, said it is important for women to participate in all aspects in the development of the nation’s economy.

Whilst stressing the need for corporate executives to encourage girls and women to embrace opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, Alli noted that the opportunities in the STEM education were enormous and if properly tapped would enhance Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

ohammed, commended the facilitators for the meeting, which she described as impactful.

