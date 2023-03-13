Distinguished Entrepreneur Unveils Podcast, Generational Business, for Successful Businesses

The second-generation business leader and Media Director of Orange Group, Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme, has officially launched her business podcast, ‘Generational Business.’

The new podcast has 10 episodes that explore the secrets behind successful business dynasties in Nigeria.

Hosted on Africa Business Radio, the podcast takes a deep dive into the nitty gritty and complexities of running a family enterprise in Nigeria, featuring successful second and third-generation leaders at the helm of these businesses.

As a progeny of Orange Group’s Sir Tony Ezenna, Gboneme’s curiosity in analysing and understanding the intricacies of business succession in Nigeria was piqued after a course at the Pan African University where she met business leaders concerned about the challenges of succession.

With Generational Business, Gboneme simplifies the ambiguities and complexities surrounding family-run businesses in Nigeria.

Two episodes down, Generational Business so far has featured Funtuna Limited’s Tolulola Olumide and Cisco Energy’s Chidi Anyaegbu, eight more guests will be revealed to complete the podcast’s first season.

“It is eye-opening to show the different businesses in Nigeria that are family-led,” she added. Her goal for Generational Business is to throw light on how generational businesses thrive in “Our climate, how they can set up structures that stand the test of time”, and how to balance the delicate dynamics of family ties.

She emphasised: “According to a recent report from the Harvard Business Review, about 70 per cent of family firms globally fail to pass on to the second generation, Andrew only 30 per cent of them remain in contention.

“Among the third generation, only 10 per cent are still being passed down. The podcast seeks to unravel the driving forces behind family businesses and dynasties across the Nigerian landscape.”

The podcast hopes to give a more in-depth and closer look at the family business dynamics through two or more generations and uncover the people, policies, principles, and visions that drive these long-standing companies as well as having more women run family businesses.

Generational Business streams on Africa Business Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

Ezenna-Gboneme is a highly experienced and versatile marketing, communications, and branding expert with a deep history of working in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Boston University (2008) as well as a postgraduate degree in Digital Business.

With an impressive 15 years of experience in media and communications in Nigeria, she currently serves as the Media and Communications Director of Orange Group Nigeria.

As a second-generation family business leader, she is passionate about using her experience to educate the next generation of family business owners.