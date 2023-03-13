BUILDMACEX Announces Golden Diamond as Major Sponsor

Golden Diamond Industrial Manufacturing Company Limited, a leading manufacturer of luxury ceramic sanitary ware, has announced its sponsorship of the BUILDMACEX Exhibition, Nigeria, one of West Africa’s largest expos on the building, construction, and machinery industries. The event is set to take place at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, VI, Lagos.

Golden Diamond, founded in May 2019, is based in Lagos-Ibadan Express, Shagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria. The company uses local resources to build the largest modern sanitary ware enterprise in the region. With advanced automatic production equipment for high-pressure forming, Golden Diamond produces luxury ceramic sanitary ware, including the Milano-set, Bath-set, Athens-set, Berne-set, squatter, and other bathroom items like water heaters, faucets, floor drainage, magic hoses, flexible hoses, and hand showers.

According to Golden Diamond’s mission, the company seeks to improve Nigerians’ living standards by providing high-quality products at an affordable cost. To make things easier for their distributors and to serve clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Golden Diamond has developed its own online application, ITANRI.

The sponsorship of BUILDMACEX Exhibition aligns with Golden Diamond’s commitment to providing high-quality products to meet the demands of Nigerians and residents of neighboring countries, as well as the whole of Africa. “We are thrilled to have Golden Diamond Industrial Manufacturing Company Limited as one of our sponsors for BUILDMACEX 2023,” said Mr Ayodeji Olugbade, Chief Executive of Atlantic Exhibition, the exhibition organiser. “Their participation further underscores our commitment to bringing together industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss and explore the future of the building, construction, and machinery industries in Nigeria and West Africa.”