Beware of Gamblers, Ogun Not for Sale, APC Tells Electorate 

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming support at the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, while urging them to come out en-masse to vote for the party in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party expressed its “immense gratitude to the people who voted massively for our party”, saying “it shows that our people are appreciative of good and exemplary governance by Prince Dapo Abiodun in the last three years and nine months”.

The party remarked that the good people of Ogun state should make the next gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections “the icing on the cake, having chosen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed as President-elect, the only way to reap the fruits of our labour and benefits from the Bola Tinubu presidency, is to elect Prince Dapo Abiodun and all our candidates in the Saturday elections”.

The party in the statement warned the populace to “beware of people with ill-gotten wealth taunting and touting to buy people with money.

“The party must state clearly, for the benefit of doubt, that our dear Ogun state is not for sale. No matter how they got their filthy wealth or how much they are offering, “Ogun State is No5 For Sale.”.

“Ogun state has made tremendous progress in all areas of economy and attained unprecedented landmarks in the last three year and nine months that we cannot afford to gamble with the future of our dear state”, the statement added.

“The APC government led by Prince Dapo Abiodun has housing estates for the masses more than all previous governments put together; we have paid and continue to pay the minimum wage for workers and other welfare programme, the Ogun International Agro-Cargo Airport is not only a source of envy to other state governments, it is also an affirmation that no height is too great for a creative, prudent and focused government to attain.”

The statement added: “Look at the opposition and put them together; what programme have they announced? They peddle lies, make empty boasts and insult our people, including traditional rulers. They have been largely ignored because we are confident that the people of Ogun state will tell them at the polls that the state is not for sale and cannot be handed over to gamblers.”