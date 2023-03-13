APC Won Presidential Election in Sokoto, Says Wamakko





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Magartakada Wamakko, yesterday said his party, All Progressive Congress (APC), won the just concluded presidential election in the state.

Wamakko stated this during an interaction with journalists at his Gawon Nama residence in Sokoto.

He noted that the party was leading in two local government areas before the results of Tambuwal LGA came to upturned it with slim margin.

According to him, “Let me tell you that APC won presidential election in Sokoto State. As you can see, we were leading when the results of Tambuwal LGA came in, and you know BVAS was not used in Tambuwal; they deliberately did it to allow over voting.”

He maintained that 80 percent of Sokoto people are APC members, saying he is grateful to the people for always standing by him.

When asked the secret of his winning streak, the lawmaker said he was always with his people and so he knew their problems and the people also reciprocated by supporting him.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of political and ethnic inclination, to support the incoming president to enable him succeed.

On the issue of absence of security agencies in some polling units during the last election, he explained that the security agencies in the country are grossly inadequate to man all polling units in the country.

“Let me tell you that our security agencies are overstretched. For instance, in Sokoto State alone, we have over 3,991 polling units, and the police who are responsible for internal security are not up to 4,000 in the state so how can they man all the polling units?” He asked.

Meanwhile, former state Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, said illiteracy is responsible for insecurity and political thuggery experienced in some parts of the country, especially northern Nigeria.

Bafarawa stated this while speaking to members of Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) correspondent chapel at his residence in Sokoto.

He explained that when people give birth without properly taking care of them, they will constitute nuisance to the society.

The former governor noted that most of the political thugs and bandits are offshoot of untrained children, saying no well-trained person will give himself to be used as political thug by selfish politicians.