All Women in IDPs Should Have Access to Technology, Says Federal Commissioner

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A federal commissioner and former Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim has advocated for the availability of technology to all Nigerian women, particularly women in Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp.



Sulaiman who made the call at the weekend in Abuja, in furtherance of the commemoration of the International Women’s Day, which was organised by NEXIM Bank, said with exposure to technology, women in the camps who have fled troubled communities and whose privacies have been violated, would be more flexible in making informed choices about their lives and those that affects their families, cum society.

Emphasising that there are limitless possibilities for women, she encouraged women to desist from listening to negative remarks which she said sometimes come from women themselves.



She also noted the importance of mental health, which according to her should be above all things.

“Digital world should be embraced by everyone. Let key people who have access make it possible for more women to have access because once a woman has access to knowledge and she learns, she can empower her family, the society and hopefully generations will be better than what she didn’t get.

“Women need to know that they don’t need anybody’s permission to feel small or deem their light. The power that lies in our hands with the woman that knows her target, stays focus and is she is able to move mountain. Don’t listen to negativity. Sometimes it comes from us.



“Regardless of gender, there is conscious effort to bridge the gap because women value their independence and flexibility. When things are visualised, they are easily accessible and they can do better. So flexibility is key to women. Looking at the developed countries,” she added.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, Abubakar Bello, said due to the enormous contributions of women in the society, the female gender should be celebrated on daily basis.



“We shouldn’t just celebrate women only on women’s day or month; women should be celebrated every day, this year’s theme in embracing equity shouldn’t be celebrated only on women’s day, we are talking about moving forward to the future.

“As women get educated and become more aware, they are equipped and sometimes have to take decisions and prioritise. We need to think outside the box to accommodate more women so that they can give in their best.”