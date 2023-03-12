London Mayor, Rishi Sunak hails KS Enterprise for growing commitment

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has written a glowing letter of praise to London-based chauffeur, KS Enterprise, for its support and growing commitment to the tourism industry.

The Chauffeur company was recently described as the fastest-growing Luxury Chauffeur company of 2023 with its amenities and a level of hospitality that exceeds guest expectations.

KS Enterprise truly goes above and beyond for its clients. Not only with the luxury cars and amenities but with every aspect of the services.

KS Enterprise was established to offer bespoke customization and luxury chauffeur services to individuals who value perfection and professionalism and ranked higher in customer satisfaction in the United Kingdom.

He wrote: “I want to thank you for your work in supporting travels and tours in London.

“Tourism in the United Kingdom is a major industry and contributor to the U.K. economy, which is the world’s 10th biggest tourist destination and we have a reputation for being a tourist-friendly city.

“Your work helps us attract productions to the capital and I am delighted that it has been recognized from within the industry. I would like to thank you and your colleagues for helping the industry.

“Thank you again for your support for London and its tourism industry,” Khan concluded.

KS Enterprises’ chief said: “I’m pleased the Mayor has recognized the support we provide to this key British industry.”

KS Enterprise which also operates abroad has propelled itself to the forefront of the chauffeuring and vehicle-customizing industry. From its inception, KS Enterprises has vowed to shift the UK’s culture so that it embraces the notion of luxury transportation.

KS Enterprises has an excellent proven track record with existing clients; working with high-net-worth individuals and global brands has curated a dedicated team that values customer service.