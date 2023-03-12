Ifeanyi Ubah Surmounts Yet Another Hurdle 

Billionaire businessman and politician, Ifeanyi Ubah can indeed be described as someone who has been blessed by the Almighty God and he is grateful to his Creator.

But unknown to those who covet his successes, he has faced many challenges that would ordinarily consume even some so-called brave men. He is not new to battles though and is always with his battle gear.

Ubah has proved to his detractors that he is indeed a cat with nine lives. In other words, the more they try to bury him, the more he sprouts like a seed in a well-fertile land.

Though he is a lone fighter, he has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is indeed a warrior, as he has always emerged victorious in all his legal battles so far.

The senator representing Anambra South in the upper legislative chamber once again was able to clear another hurdle when he won his way back to the National Assembly, beating his opponents in the elections described by our source as the toughest in the area. Like the aphorism “The tougher the battle, the sweeter the victory,” Senator Ubah is currently basking in the euphoria of his victory.

Many would not forget in a hurry how he inflicted pain into the political careers of two political godfathers in Anambra state, Chris and Andy Uba.

The Ubas will never forget him for the rest of their lives: he shockingly demystified them and made their political dynasty crumble before their very eyes.

Before he won his election to the National Assembly in 2019, it appeared that the oil magnate had been so unlucky politically.

He seemed to have hit a cul-de-sac in his political journey, which started from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and has taken him to two other political parties, Labour Party and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

In November 2017, Ubah dumped the PDP to return to APGA. Ubah was allegedly promised the APGA Anambra South Senatorial District ticket and before the party senatorial primary, the businessman was the frontline aspirant.

With the assurance, in return, he put his all into supporting the party.

But a few hours before the primary, despite his immense contributions in consolidating and sustaining the party both in the past and the present, APGA leadership announced the disqualification of Ubah on the pretext that he did not apply to obtain the party waiver.

This, it was gathered, left Ubah disappointed, heartbroken, distraught and betrayed. But like a man that never gives up, he moved on and joined a relatively unknown Young Progressives Party (YPP).

In the opinions of many, it was a wrong move, but he shocked many bookmakers when he emerged victorious at the poll, thereby putting an end to the career of the two political brothers and gladiators in the state.

Today, he has not only single-handedly shot YPP into the national reckoning, but he has also launched the little known party into the consciousness of many in Nigeria.