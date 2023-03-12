From Banking Hall to Politics: Tokunbo Abiru Smooth Running Political Career

One must master a field of endeavour before entering into another field. This has always been the idea behind expertise, that experts are not made in a day. But Tokunbo Abiru, the banker that is known for his role in the revitalization of Polaris Bank, has turned this logic and tradition on its head. Since entering into the domain of politics, Abiru has achieved nothing short of a miracle. Even now, while experienced politicians are failing in their bids, Abiru is scaling one height after another.

Considering that this is the second time that the people of Lagos East are committing their senatorial distinction into the hands of the banker-turned-politician, it says something of Abiru’s prowess that he has been able to earn their trust.

The result from the polls for the Lagos East senatorial district was a bit different than many people imagined. Abiru emerged as the winner with 178,646 votes, whereas the runner-up got a total of 80,249 votes. In other words, Abiru got more than two times the votes that his immediate rival could get from the people.

Amazingly, Abiru has only spent around 30 months as a politician. As people would recall, he retired from being the GMD/CEO of Polaris Bank to take up the senatorial seat left behind by Senator Bayo Osinowo after the latter passed away before the completion of his senatorial tenure. So, since December 2020, Abiru has been representing Lagos East and doing it so marvelously that the people believe he will be able to accomplish more if given another opportunity.

Thus, for Abiru, great things are on the horizon. He remains peerless and continues to demonstrate his incomparability among other politicians on the same level as he.