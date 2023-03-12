For Bola Shagaya, a Felicitous Moment

Bola Shagaya is undoubtedly in a happy mood. Her disposition at the moment can be likened to the proverbial horse, which according to the Yorubas, would ride freely without any obstruction in the belly of the Kwara State business mogul. The quintessential woman is indeed on top of the world. The reason behind her joy? Her son, Muktar Shagaya, has made her cheerful.

The young man, in the February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly elections, won a seat in the House of Representatives to represent Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency.

All over the world, stories abound of successful businessmen and women who wish their children to follow in their footsteps for many reasons. However, those that know the billionaire businesswoman attest to the fact that she comes across as a liberal-minded individual who allows his children to choose their paths in life.

So when Muktar chose to go into politics, Shagaya never objected to his dream. She gave him her blessings, not without some words of wisdom though. Shagaya, to some extent, is not apolitical.

It was gathered that if there is anything that matters to her the most, it is the welfare of her children. They are her life project and indeed she instilled discipline, respect, patience and all the necessary features that make a man stand out in society including solid education and cultural discipline. She is also very protective of them like the mother hen and has ensured that the success of her children remains paramount to her at any time.

It was also gathered that the younger Shagaya, a man of action with few words, showed bravery and tenacity during the campaign period, not leveraging on his mother’s influence politically as he went all out to campaign vigorously in order to win his election.

Those within the federal constituency disclosed that his respectful nature, cerebral prowess, pedigree, oratory skills and exposure are qualities that attracted him to the electorates who promised to elect him as their representative. They are more than confident that the Shagayas are noble people who love development. So his emergence as their representative, they chorused, will bring about rapid development.