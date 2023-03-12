  • Sunday, 12th March, 2023

APC Chieftain Backs Election of PDP Guber Candidate in Nasarawa

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Obiya Yahaya-Doma has supported the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu for the forthcoming elections.

However, governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the state, Abubakar Musa Sambo, has denied stepping down for the PDP governorship candidate ahead of the March 18 elections.

Yahaya-Doma expressed support for PDP’s guber candidate at a news conference in Lafia yesterday. He announced his support for Ombugadu against his party’s flagbearer and the state’s governor, Abdullahi Sule.

He, thus, said voting for PDP was imperative because the APC’s administration in the state has failed people of the state by performing below average and expectations.

He said the competency and blueprint of the PDP candidate “to transform the state and set it to the part of development has engineered me to throw my weight behind his election as the next governor of Nasarawa State.”

At another news conference in Lafia yesterday, however, NRM’s governorship candidate, Abubakar Sambo revealed that he was still in the governorship race of the state, hence denying stepping down for the PDP governorship candidate.

Sambo explained that two major political parties had approached him to jettison his candidature and declare his support for them in the governorship and House of Assembly elections, but he declined their offers.

According to him, I would like to state categorically and for the record that I, Alhaji Abubakar Sambo, remain not only the authentic, but also the acceptable candidate of NRM in Nasarawa state.

