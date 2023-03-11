  • Saturday, 11th March, 2023

S’Eagles Manager, Peseiro to Watch Osimhen, Lookman’s Clash in Naples

Sport | 3 hours ago

After three straight losses to Costa Rica, Portugal, and Algeria, coach Peseiro has been working nonstop to turn around his team’s fortunes.

The 62-year-old manager, who has been to England, Nigeria, and Egypt to scout for his finest player to integrate into his lineup for the AFCON qualification match against Guinea-Bissau this month, has made a stopover in Italy to see the match between Osimhen’s club and Lookman’s Atalanta.

Following an unexpected 1-0 loss to Lazio, Napoli will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Atalanta in the Serie A round 26. The Orobici, on the other hand, aim to put an end to their three-game winless run.

However, the ex-manager of Venezuela will check on his star players during the match to make sure they’re committed to representing their country and demonstrate that he appreciates his players.

As the camp opens in less than two weeks, the manager, who is anticipated to have a selection challenge in his roster for the Super Eagles match against West Africa’s Atlantic coast side, given a number of Nigerian players exhibiting an exceptional performance throughout the world, will finally name a selection best for the tie.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could turn to another striker on their radar, that being Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian, who has netted 21 goals in 26 games for the Italian club this season, was added to United’s shortlist of options back in November and has been generating plenty of attention since.

