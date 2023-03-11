Remo Stars Target Strong Start at League Resumption

Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, has expressed confidence in his side ahead of the resumption of the second half of the season.

The Sky Blue Stars suffered a setback in their second-stanza preparation after they crashed out of the Federation Cup this week.

Ogunmodede, however, stressed that he will work on his team’s lapses before the start of the second round.

“We are confident of resuming with full force in the second round,” Ogunmodede stated.

“We won’t relent on improving in all the departments of the team.”

Remo stars will welcome Nasarawa United to Ikenne when the NPFL resume on March 26.