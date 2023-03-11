Rashford Beats Iheanacho to Player of the Month Award

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho has missed out on the Premier League Player of the Month.

The Leicester City center forward had been nominated for the prestigious accolade alongside Berd Leno (Fulham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur), Manor Soloman (Fulham) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

EA SPORTS in conjunction with the English Premier League announced yesterday that Rashford has won February’s Player of the Month award, earning the prize for the second successive month, and the third time this season.

The Manchester United number 10 has equaled the Premier League record for most EA SPORTS Player of the Month prizes in a single season, emulating Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who won three in 2017-2018.

Former West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie won the award three times overall and twice in a single season, in 2010-2011.

Other Nigerian players who have won the Premier League Player of the Month award in the past include Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Odion Ighalo and Iheanacho.

Iheanacho started all the matches contested by Leicester City in the top-flight in February, and repaid the manager’s faith by directly participating in five goals (2 goals, 3 assists) in four games.

It is Rashford’s third time this season to be named Premier League Player of the Month, equalling a record held by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Salah set the bar for most Player of the Month awards in a single season in 2017-18.

Rashford won the award in September, January and February, scoring four goals in five games last month.

He has now been named Player of the Month four times in his career.

He has scored 26 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season and is the first player to win the award in consecutive months since Ilkay Gundogan did so in January and February 2021.