NCDMB, SON, FCCPC Named top performing MDAs, as PEBEC Releases 2022 Executive Order 001

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has on Thursday, released it’s 2022 Executive Order 001 Compliance Report, naming Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) as the top three best performing agencies on Transparency and Efficiency in the Nigerian Business Environment.

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Secretary to PEBEC, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, made this known at a press briefing organized as part of activities for the release of the 2022 Executive Order 001 (EO1) Compliance Report, held in Abuja.

She explained that according to the latest EO1 Compliance Report the top performing MDAs are the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) which emerged first at 81.11%; Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) which was second on the line with (78.68%), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) (3rd, 68.37%); Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) (4th, 64.59%); and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) (5th, 63.68%).

Others are the Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) 61.88%, 6th, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) 60.09%, 7th, and Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) 59.42%, 8th position among others.

The PEBEC boss stated that the overall EO1 performance score is based on Efficiency (70%) and Transparency (30%), stressing that efficiency measures an MDA’s compliance with service delivery timelines, as well as compliance with the Default Approval and One Government directives of the EO1, while transparency is measured based on the existence of an updated website, interactive online service portal, detailed timelines, costs, statutory requirements and customer service contact details.

According to Oduwole, the release of 2022 Executive Order 001 (EO1) Compliance Report, in line with PEBEC’s promise to continuously track and keep the business community updated on the compliance with the Executive Order on Transparency and Efficiency in the Nigerian Business Environment.

“On May 18, 2017, Executive Order 001 (EO1) on Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment was issued as the Administration’s first Executive Order to strengthen the implementation of business climate reforms and to deepen collaboration among ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) by instituting a systemic change management process for reforms.

“EO1 mandates MDAs to submit monthly reports to the PEBEC Secretariat, the offices of the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and SERVICOM.

“In the last six years, the PEBEC has consistently published an EO1 Compliance Report, which captures a periodic empirical analysis of the monthly reports received from MDAs” she said.

Oduwole further noted that “the codification of EO1 directives in the Business Facilitation Act 2022 is a major development in the efforts to entrench EO1 in the psyche of the Civil Service, adding that ‘it is expected that the legal provisions will serve as a stimulus for a more transparent and efficient public service delivery in Nigeria’.

She disclosed that the 2022 EO1 Compliance Report is available for download enjoining Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to take advantage of the Omnibus bill which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PEBEC, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, was established in July 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to remove critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.