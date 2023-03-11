Jordan Messoud shares thoughts on entrepreneurship for young people

American Real Estate Mogul and Pioneer of the J Messoud University, Jordan Messoud has expressed his thoughts on entrepreneurship among youths.

According to him, the world holds a lot of opportunities, and youths should, in turn, tap into them to secure a successful future for themselves.

He also mentioned that social media is a great medium for networking and job creation.

“I think we are living in a generation where there are so many opportunities for youngsters to open up businesses. Social media allows people to have access to a lot of information. It also allows access for individuals to network with like-minded people all around the world,” he said.

“There are so many ways to create an income in this day and age. The lack of job opportunities can be seen as a benefit to young people, if there are no jobs available then this will encourage or even force people to go down the entrepreneurship path to seek an income.”

“The lack of jobs available for young people has forced them to come out of their comfort zone to start a business which is a positive thing. Nothing ever grows from a comfort zone, the lack of jobs has helped youngsters come out of their comfort zone to seek a career in entrepreneurship,” Messoud reiterated.

Messoud started his journey as an entrepreneur at an early age of his life.

According to him, his passion for entrepreneurship is inbuilt as he already showed natural entrepreneurship skills as a lad.

“I definitely did have the natural characteristics of an entrepreneur from a very young age. As a school kid at the age of 12, I was selling snacks and drinks to my schoolmates. I made sure all of the drinks were nice and cold ready for the morning and the snacks were all at a good price,” he said.

Jordan was only 16 years old when he joined a boot sale market as the youngest seller on board. His hesitation to work under anyone also helped boost his determination to build a successful career for himself.

At the age of 20, Jordan made his first six-figure income from his engagements in affiliate marketing which was a major milestone in his career.

Messoud is the founder of J Messoud University, an online course that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to succeed said he first bought a property when he was only 21.

Today, via J Messoud University, he ensures students don’t make the same mistakes he did. J Messoud University helps aspiring entrepreneurs build their online businesses, by teaching them how to find the best products to sell, the best suppliers, and how to promote internationally.

Messoud is also a mentor who helps individuals to run their very own online businesses. He teaches people how to run successful Amazon, Etsy, and Shopify stores.