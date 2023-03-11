Acholonu Commends Pate for ‘Global Technological Visibility’ His GAVI Appointment Brings to Nigeria

Nigerian and US Patent Holder, Dr Kenny Acholonu has commended Dr Muhammad Ali Pate on his elevation as the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), noting that it brings “global technological visibility” to Nigeria.

Pate has been appointed as Gavi’s next CEO. He will succeed Dr Seth Berkley this August; Berkley is leaving after 12 years of steering the affairs of the vaccine alliance.

Pate was said to have emerged as CEO after a rigorous two-year search, which had 344 candidates.

According to GAVI, Pate was selected from a field of extremely talented and experienced fellow candidates. Adding that candidates were tested on all aspects of the role in the highly competitive process.

“In unanimously recommending him to the Board, both the Search Committee and Governance Committee noted Dr Pate’s achievements as Minister of State for Health in Nigeria in 2011–2013, during which time he led a flagship initiative to revive routine immunisation and primary health care, chaired a presidential taskforce to eradicate polio and introduced new vaccines into the country,” GAVI added.

Acholonu is the Chief Innovation Officer of Micronutrient Laboratories Limited, producing micronutrient powder for retail and industrial application while appreciating Pate.

In a congratulatory letter, Acholonu expressed, “The news of your elevation as the CEO of GAVI gives us much joy as well-deserved recognition.

“Your intellect, hard work and focus on human capital development are highly desirable and exceptional. Undoubtedly, you have given Nigeria and Africa global health science visibility.”

While also thanking God for this elevation, the CIO prayed that Pate would use his position to encourage all practitioners in the health ecosystem for an improved African human development index, especially in the subsectors of preventive nutrition, indigenous manufacturing technologies and other sustainable health initiatives. “May your kind increase.”

