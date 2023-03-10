Use Your Votes to Retire Evil Men in Enugu, Nnaji, Nwodo Task Electorate

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji has asked electorate in Enugu State to ensure that they come out en masse on March 18 to vote for credible candidates in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The former minister said that voting for credible candidates remains the only way that the state could retire the evil men who have held it captive for years.

Nnaji made this known yestarday during a service of song held in Umuode community, Nkanu East Local Government in honour of the candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East Senatorial zone, Oyibo Chukwu, who was gruesomely murdered three days to the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nnaji said that he was happy that Nigerians, especially the young people, have realised that power lies in their hands and that they decide who leads them.

He asked the people of Enugu State to use their vote to bring a desired change that would be beneficial to their children and children’s children, describing Chukwu’s assassination as the most unfortunate and one that has never been witnessed in the state.

“Deflecting the narrative that he was killed by unknown gunmen is making the people of Enugu State and indeed Nigeria look like children,” he said. “It was clearly the handiwork of desperate politicians who do not have anything meaningful to offer to the people.”

On his party, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo said that the people of Enugu State had tolerated the evil men in the state for too long and that the time had come for them to be retired.

“Oyibo had a bright future. And his death has shown that there is a wind of change blowing throughout our state that never again shall we allow murderers in the seat of power,” Nwodo said.

Speaking further, he said: “We want young people who have the fear of God and the capacity to take up leadership to assume leadership and we will support them.”

He said that the people must not be intimidated by the threats to disrupt the elections in Enugu state, adding that “we must show that the we have the power and that our children have woken from their slumber.”