Security Agencies Harp on Violence-free Poll as Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord in Abia

No fewer than 11 governorship candidates in Abia State yesterday, signed a peace accord to ensure peaceful governorship/state assembly election on March 18, 2023.



The peace accord was organised by the state police command in collaboration with other security agencies and paramilitary formations in the state.

Unlike the previous peace accord which was largely signed by party chairmen, this time around the major governorship candidates were present to assent to the peace accord.



Among the governorship candidates that signed the peace accord were Ikechi Emenike of the All Progressives Congress; Ambrose Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party; Enyinna Nwafor, Young Progressive Party (YPP); Sunday Onuoha, ADC; Ukpai Iro Ukpai, NNPP, Chikezie Anyim, APM, Onyekwere Akym Uche, AA, and Mascot Orji Kalu, APP.



The state commissioner of police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, said the peace accord became necessary given that the governorship/state assembly poll was a local affair which elicits huge interest with potential for violence.



“We want the governorship candidates to come together as brothers, and work for peace,” he said, adding, “we are for peace; we are peace makers and we are ambassadors of peace.”

Bala said the extension of the governorship poll by one week was a welcome grace period for all stakeholders to make adequate preparation to ensure a successful outcome.



He urged the candidates and the leadership of the various political parties to play by the rules, shun violence, vote buying and other malpractices inimical to peaceful election.

The Abia CP assured all stakeholders that the police and other security agencies would be alive to their duties to ensure that tye prevailing peace in Abia was not compromised for any reason.



In his remarks, the Administrative Secretary of INEC, Mr. Clement Oha, expressed delight over the interest shown by the governorship candidates and party stakeholders to have a peaceful, free and fair poll in Abia on March 18.

He said though the February 25, 2023 Presidential/National Assembly poll was, “substantially peaceful in all the 17 Abia local governments,” hence the need to sustain the peace.



Oha noted that governorship/state assembly poll, “is more contentious,” than the first round of the 2023 general election but notwithstanding all the stakeholders should join hands to make the poll peaceful.



He promised that the electoral body would not disappoint the people of Abia as it was already making adequate arrangement to conduct peaceful, transparent and credible governorship/state assembly election in Abia come March 18.



The state chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council(IPAC), Hon. Ceekay Igara, who spoke on behalf of the political parties, pledged that the political actors would play by the rules.

Onuoha of ADC, who spoke on behalf of the governorship candidates, commended the police and security agencies for their initiative to bring the political together to subscribe to peace.