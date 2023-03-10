Obi Pays Condolence Visit to Family of Slain LP Senatorial Candidate, Chukwu 

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has visited Amurri in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State to commiserate with the family of the murdered senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu.

Chukwu was murdered and his body burnt, alongside his personal assistant, three days to the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking during the visit Friday, Obi urged the people of Enugu East to ensure that they support Nelson, the younger brother of late Chukwu who had been chosen to replace him.

“That is the only way we can ensure that whatever dreams Chukwu had had will be achieved,” he said.

While noting that those behind the murder will not go unpunished, he asked the people to also ensure that they come out en masse to vote for other candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.

“We urge you to remain prayerful for those that Chukwu left behind and make sure that you continue to support our party,” he said.

On his part, the National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, said that the party was fully behind late Chukwu’s family and that is why they accepted the decision to replace him with his younger brother, Nelson.

“We want to assure you that whatever the enemies have taken away will be restored,” he said. “We believe that the family and the community has what it takes to give quality representation to the people.”

Other members of the party, who accompanied Obi during the visit, were the senator-elect of Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, and the governorship candidates of the party in Enugu and Abia States, Chijioke Edeoga and Alex Otti respectively.

The former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, was also in attendance.