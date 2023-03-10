NPFL: Abia Warriors Will Finish Well, Onuh Assures Fans

Abia Warriors Manager, Erasmus Onuh, has assured fans of the club that the team would finish well this season.

Onuh whose Abia Warriors are presently placed fourth on the NPFL Group B log behind the trio of Lobi, Rivers United and Sunshine Stars said he is satisfied with the performance of his players before the league went on break.

He said he is doing everything possible to get better results when action resumes after the general election.

“The team I have is not yet where I want them to be but I must say the boys are doing well. We are still building but one thing that I want to assure the fans is that we will finish well. The management of the team has equally been doing well and I pray that they give me the free hand to deliver,” Onuh said.

The Abia Warriors coach also gave pass mark to the referees insisting that they have been doing a good job.

“ You can see that this season you can win anywhere. That shows the referees and the league body, IMC are doing their job. I want to commend that and urge them to remain fair firm when the second round gets underway.”